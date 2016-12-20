RMA, CSD boards meet this week

The Rancho Murieta Association and Community Services District boards hold their monthly meetings this week. The RMA board meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the RMA Building and the CSD meets at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the CSD Building. In addition, RMA holds its organizational meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to select officers and committee chairs for 2017.

The winners of the Holiday Lights contest will be announced at the RMA's 6:30 p.m. board meeting.

At its meeting Wednesday, the CSD board will select officers and committee chairs for the next two years. The board will also consider approving a consultant’s proposal for a security department assessment and video surveillance strategy.

