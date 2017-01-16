HomeRMA

RMA, CSD boards meet this week

The Rancho Murieta Association and Community Services District boards hold their monthly meetings this week. The RMA board meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the RMA Building and the CSD meets at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the CSD Building. 

Action items on the RMA agenda include the appointment of committee members. The CSD board will receive updates and take action on a committee recommendation regarding a drainage issue.

The agendas are available as file attachments below.

AttachmentSize
rma-agenda-0117.pdf21.8 KB
csd-agenda-0117.pdf168.49 KB
