RMA, CSD boards meet this week

The Rancho Murieta Association and Community Services District boards hold their monthly meetings this week. The RMA board meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the RMA Building and the CSD meets at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the CSD Building.

Action items on the RMA agenda include the appointment of committee members. The CSD board will receive updates and take action on a committee recommendation regarding a drainage issue.

The agendas are available as file attachments below.