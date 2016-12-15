Scott Road is flooded
[Updated 8:42 p.m.] After reports from neighbors through Thursday dinnertime that Scott Road was flooded in spots or closed, the county's stream-level system finally began reporting the road as flooded shortly before 7 p.m. There were also reports of flooding on Jackson Road, at Grant Line and Eagles Nest roads.
One neighbor passed along this report at 5:30 p.m.: "Just took Scott Road to Folsom. Barely passable at various points in high SUV. I would not use Scott Road." An hour later another neighbor reported the road was closed. Through that, the county sensing devices on Scott Road showed the Deer Creek levels creeping up, but not at the flooding level.
You can find the county's information on Deer Creek levels in our Weather/Traffic information on the home page.
- Login or register to post comments
- Send to a friend
The driveway / parking lot between the post office and the grocery store is flooded (and that entrance, too). Got lucky and was able to get through (in the dark, so hard to see) in the car! Wouldn't have been a big deal in the truck, but by the time I realized it was flooded, I was already committed!
-
9:14 PM
CLOSURE of a Road
Scott Rd / Boys Ranch Rd
Details
- 9:16PM - [2] PER 311 CLOSING ROAD
I tried Scott Road this afternoon. It is not passable even in an SUV. Please be careful and take an alternate route.
Wow Damon. that video was scary....but should be shown every time it rains hard to hopefully let the folks know not to take that road....it only takes afew more minutes to go around on Grantline and be safe.....
Thanks
Well darn, the videos say they have been removed.
Beth I fixed the links Hopefully they will stay
Thanks Damon, just amazing someone would try to drive thru but maybe being night they really couldn't see how bad it really was. I see there's a longer video about 34 minutes with them driving in to the water and then the rescue.
-
2016-12-15 23:00:00 164.50 ft To date this is the highest the creek has been! Last was Record High164.10' on 4/3/2006. Gauge reading.
I had watched Mark Finan the weather reporter on KCRA, He said that this strom was going to cause all the rivers and small creeks to rise up. And he was sure right about this one!
A car stalled as it crossed deer creek on Scott road. Two people were unable to open up the car doors and had to get out through thier windows. This was at 8:00 pm