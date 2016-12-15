Scott Road is flooded

[Updated 8:42 p.m.] After reports from neighbors through Thursday dinnertime that Scott Road was flooded in spots or closed, the county's stream-level system finally began reporting the road as flooded shortly before 7 p.m. There were also reports of flooding on Jackson Road, at Grant Line and Eagles Nest roads.

One neighbor passed along this report at 5:30 p.m.: "Just took Scott Road to Folsom. Barely passable at various points in high SUV. I would not use Scott Road." An hour later another neighbor reported the road was closed. Through that, the county sensing devices on Scott Road showed the Deer Creek levels creeping up, but not at the flooding level.

You can find the county's information on Deer Creek levels in our Weather/Traffic information on the home page.