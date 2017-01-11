Security logs, Dec. 20-Jan. 9

Here are Rancho Murieta's complete Security logs for Dec. 20-Jan. 9, as released to the public. CSD Security edits the logs to remove names and specific addresses before releasing the information.

The format here is:

Time / Nature of report / Security officer / Resolution

Common abbreviations:

415 (disturbance)

NFI (no further information)

NOH (no one home)

UTL (unable to locate)

BOL (be on lookout)

NOL (not on list)

ADV (advised)

WMA (white male adult)

R/P (reporting person)

W-2 (water unit)

Code 4 (officer or situation is OK)

LDN (left door notice)

OGD (open garage door)

HBD (had been drinking)

Click the PDF file below to see the logs.