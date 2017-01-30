HomeSecurity logs

Security logs, Jan. 10-25

Published January 30, 2017 | Filed under

Here are Rancho Murieta's complete Security logs for Jan. 10-25, as released to the public. CSD Security edits the logs to remove names and specific addresses before releasing the information.

The format here is:

Time / Nature of report / Security officer / Resolution

Common abbreviations:

  • 415 (disturbance)
  • NFI (no further information)
  • NOH (no one home)
  • UTL (unable to locate)
  • BOL (be on lookout)
  • NOL (not on list)
  • ADV (advised)
  • WMA (white male adult)
  • R/P (reporting person)
  • W-2 (water unit)
  • Code 4 (officer or situation is OK)
  • LDN (left door notice)
  • OGD (open garage door)
  • HBD (had been drinking)

Click the PDF file below to see the logs.

AttachmentSize
seclogs-0110-012517.pdf204.46 KB
Chase Electrical
Sac City Cabinets
Affordable Blind Solutions
Murieta Health Club
InterState Propane
North State Golf Cars
Premier Mobile Tire
Rancho Murieta Country Club
1A Advanced Garage Doors
Home Care Assistance
Dawny Corsaut
Rancho Murieta Properties
Barrett Services
Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
Rancho Murieta Heating & Air
Go Fore Pizza
Blue Valley Remodeling
Neighborhood Pro Handyman
Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
Rancho Murieta Learning Center
InaSemrau.com
Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
KK Collision Center
Squeaky Clean
Damon's Computer Service
Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
Dr. Do A Lot's Professional Pet Sitting
Trujillo Tow and Transport

Change text size

-A A +A

Free classified ads

Forum posts

Recent comments

view counter
view counter
view counter

These companies bring you RM.com

Directory advertisers

User login