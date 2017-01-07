Sign in store window announces opening
[Updated Sunday in comments: It's official] The rumors have been constant, and while we waited for official word from Raley's HQ, someone inside the Murieta Plaza store (probably tired of answering the question) posted this sign in the window. It says the opening is 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. And it's on brown butcher paper, so it must be true. Photo by Frank Falusi
Looks like this is true. Raley's employees on the job Sunday said the opening-day timing is accurate (and they're planning to make a nicer sign). They're on the job today setting up frozen foods. Perishables will come later in the week.