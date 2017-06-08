Sign up your vintage car for July 4 parade

If you want your vintage car to be part of the community’s July 4 parade, you need to fill out the attached form and get it to the Rancho Murieta Association by 5 p.m. June 30. (Golf carts don't need to be registered.)

The RMA announced that this year’s parade will limit cars to the “vintage” vehicles – 1969 and older – of RMA members. If you have a newer car and want to tell the RMA why it should be in the parade, they say they’re willing to listen.