South Course, area roads are flooded

Monday morning's high river has started flooding the South Course's first green, a spot that has flooded in the past. The Cosumnes River level at Michigan Bar was reported at 12.45 feet, with flood stage at 12 feet, and flowing at more than 26,000 cubic feet a second. The river is forecast to fall for the next 18 hours and, fueled by new rain, climb to 13.8 feet at 4 a.m. Wednesday. Photos by Frank Falusi. Click each for larger image.

South Course flooding

[Updated 11:50 a.m.] Sacramento County reports a string of road closings for Murieta commuters:

  • Bradshaw Road, between Elder Creek and Jackson roads
  • Kiefer Boulevard, between Jackson and Grant Line roads
  • Latrobe Road, between Jackson and Scott roads
  • Scott Road, between White Rock and Latrobe roads
  • Eagles Nest Road, between Jackson and Florin roads

For the latest information, you can check the county road-closures web page.

