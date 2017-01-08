Storm eases; minimal damage in Murieta

Security Sgt. Mike Scarzella performs a river-level check along the South levee Sunday afternoon. Every two hours during the storm, night and day, Security is checking three points along the levee to see how close the Cosumnes River has come to markers placed 10 feet below the top of the levee.

[Updated 5:15 p.m. Sunday] Heavy precipitation was moving out of the area Sunday night, leaving behind minimal damage in Rancho Murieta -- a power outage and a few downed trees -- but forecasters are predicting a gray, showery week, with the possibiity of heavy rain.

The power outage happened around 5 a.m., impacting nearly 300 North customers. SMUD said power was restored to all customers by about 7:30 a.m.

Early in the day, the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the daytime hours. Rancho Murieta Association maintenance reported two trees were toppled by winds, one on Via Sereno and the other on Camino Del Lago. Neither did any damage. A neighbor wrote a comment, sharing a photo of a tree felled on the Country Club's South Course.

The weather forecast called for showers into Monday night, then a return of rain. Rain, possibly heavy, was forecast for Tuesday evening. There's rain or showers in the forecast for every day in the next week.

Deer Creek flooded Scott Road in the early hours of Sunday. About 8:30 a.m., with the creek 1.5 feet above flood stage, Sac Metro Fire's water-rescue unit helped a person exit a flooded vehicle there. At sunset, the creek was still more than a foot above flood stage.

The CHP reported flooding early Sunday at Grant Line and Douglas roads, east of Anatolia. Kiefer Boulevard also flooded near Jackson Road.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for urban areas and small streams in Northern California until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Wind toppled a tree early Sunday on Via Sereno and another on Camino Del Lago. There was no damage reported in either case. Photo by RMA Maintenance

The flood warning was continued until Monday night for the Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar.

The Cosumnes at that location rose two feet overnight from Saturday to Sundayt, to about 8 feet, according to the National Weather Service. At 9 a.m., the Weather Service lowered its forecast for the Cosumnes peak level at Michigan Bar, saying it would crest at 14 feet early Monday. That level usually means minor flooding. At a level of about 13 feet, the Cosumnes tops the south bank levee near Wilton and floods some homes.

Personal weather stations in Rancho Murieta say 1.25 inches of rain fell locally from midnight to 5 p.m. Sunday. A little more than a half-inch fell Saturday.

Sandbags and sand are available at the Community Services District Building, on Jackson Road across from the South Gate, and in the Rancho Murieta Association parking lot on Murieta Parkway. There are other sandbag locations around Sacramento County, the closest at the County Branch Center, 3847 Branch Center Road, near Bradshaw Road, and at the Wilton Fire Station on Dillard Road.

Here's the National Weather Service forecast for the rest of the week:

TONIGHT...RAIN SHOWERS AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS IN THE EVENING, THEN A CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS AFTER MIDNIGHT. WINDY. LOWS 46 TO 51. SOUTH WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH DECREASING TO 15 TO 20 MPH AFTER MIDNIGHT.

MONDAY...CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS IN THE MORNING, THEN A CHANCE OF RAIN IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS 51 TO 56. SOUTH WINDS 10 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS TO AROUND 25 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT...RAIN, BREEZY. LOWS AROUND 48. SOUTH WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH.

.TUESDAY...RAIN, BREEZY. HIGHS AROUND 54. SOUTHEAST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH. TUESDAY NIGHT...HEAVY RAIN IN THE EVENING, THEN A CHANCE OF RAIN AFTER MIDNIGHT. BREEZY. LOWS AROUND 47. SOUTHEAST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH.

WEDNESDAY...CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN. HIGHS 51 TO 56.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...RAIN LIKELY. LOWS AROUND 42.

THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 52.

THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS AROUND 38. HIGHS AROUND 53.

SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS AROUND 40.

SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 55.

Click to see a larger version of this National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warning about water on roadways.