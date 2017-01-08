HomeWeather

Storm eases; minimal damage in Murieta

Published January 8, 2017 | Filed under

River check

Security Sgt. Mike Scarzella performs a river-level check along the South levee Sunday afternoon. Every two hours during the storm, night and day, Security is checking three points along the levee to see how close the Cosumnes River has come to markers placed 10 feet below the top of the levee.

[Updated 5:15 p.m. Sunday] Heavy precipitation was moving out of the area Sunday night, leaving behind minimal damage in Rancho Murieta -- a power outage and a few downed trees -- but forecasters are predicting a gray, showery week, with the possibiity of heavy rain.

The power outage happened around 5 a.m., impacting nearly 300 North customers. SMUD said power was restored to all customers by about 7:30 a.m.

Early in the day, the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the daytime hours. Rancho Murieta Association maintenance reported two trees were toppled by winds, one on Via Sereno and the other on Camino Del Lago. Neither did any damage. A neighbor wrote a comment, sharing a photo of a tree felled on the Country Club's South Course.

The weather forecast called for showers into Monday night, then a return of rain. Rain, possibly heavy, was forecast for Tuesday evening. There's rain or showers in the forecast for every day in the next week.

Deer Creek flooded Scott Road in the early hours of Sunday. About 8:30 a.m., with the creek 1.5 feet above flood stage, Sac Metro Fire's water-rescue unit helped a person exit a flooded vehicle there. At sunset, the creek was still more than a foot above flood stage.

The CHP reported flooding early Sunday at Grant Line and Douglas roads, east of Anatolia. Kiefer Boulevard also flooded near Jackson Road.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for urban areas and small streams in Northern California until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Tree down

Wind toppled a tree early Sunday on Via Sereno and another on Camino Del Lago. There was no damage reported in either case. Photo by RMA Maintenance

The flood warning was continued until Monday night for the Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar.

The Cosumnes at that location rose two feet overnight from Saturday to Sundayt, to about 8 feet, according to the National Weather Service. At 9 a.m., the Weather Service lowered its forecast for the Cosumnes peak level at Michigan Bar, saying it would crest at 14 feet early Monday. That level usually means minor flooding. At a level of about 13 feet, the Cosumnes tops the south bank levee near Wilton and floods some homes.

Personal weather stations in Rancho Murieta say 1.25 inches of rain fell locally from midnight to 5 p.m. Sunday. A little more than a half-inch fell Saturday.

Sandbags and sand are available at the Community Services District Building, on Jackson Road across from the South Gate, and in the Rancho Murieta Association parking lot on Murieta Parkway. There are other sandbag locations around Sacramento County, the closest at the County Branch Center, 3847 Branch Center Road, near Bradshaw Road, and at the Wilton Fire Station on Dillard Road.

Here's the National Weather Service forecast for the rest of the week:

TONIGHT...RAIN SHOWERS AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS IN THE EVENING, THEN A CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS AFTER MIDNIGHT. WINDY. LOWS 46 TO 51. SOUTH WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH DECREASING TO 15 TO 20 MPH AFTER MIDNIGHT.

MONDAY...CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS IN THE MORNING, THEN A CHANCE OF RAIN IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS 51 TO 56. SOUTH WINDS 10 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS TO AROUND 25 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT...RAIN, BREEZY. LOWS AROUND 48. SOUTH WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH.

.TUESDAY...RAIN, BREEZY. HIGHS AROUND 54. SOUTHEAST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH. TUESDAY NIGHT...HEAVY RAIN IN THE EVENING, THEN A CHANCE OF RAIN AFTER MIDNIGHT. BREEZY. LOWS AROUND 47. SOUTHEAST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH.

WEDNESDAY...CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN. HIGHS 51 TO 56.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...RAIN LIKELY. LOWS AROUND 42.

THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 52.

THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS AROUND 38. HIGHS AROUND 53.

SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS AROUND 40.

SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 55.

Water safety

Click to see a larger version of this National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warning about water on roadways.

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
January 5, 2017
0
RM.com
Post rating: 1250
RM.com's picture
Posts: 25987
Member since: 06/18/2007
Please share reports of any problems

We will be on flood watch through the weekend. Please help by letting us know of any problems you see.

You can reach us at editor@ranchomurieta.com or 354-3916.

January 6, 2017
1
RM.com
Post rating: 1250
RM.com's picture
Posts: 25987
Member since: 06/18/2007
RMA plans to address the storm

Rod Hart, the Rancho Murieta Association's maintenance manager, says Maintenance will have a crew of three employees on site from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to address any problems. Their trucks have been stocked with chainsaws, sandbags and pumps, he said. There's also a 24-hour on-call list for Maintenance staff, he said.

If you have or see a problem, Hart asks that you contact Security, and they'll relay the info to Maintenance in the field. Security's emergency numbers are 916-354-CARE (2273) or 354-3743.

He said the sand and sandbags in the RMA Building parking lot will be replenished, and you're invited to help yourself ahead of the storm if you think you have a need.

On Friday, in advance of the storm, Maintenance will have a crew working on street sweeping and hand-raking leaves in an effort to keep storm drains clear, Hart said.

January 6, 2017
0
RM.com
Post rating: 1250
RM.com's picture
Posts: 25987
Member since: 06/18/2007
Weather Service warning details

The National Weather Service warning from early Friday:

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR

* A PORTION OF NORTHERN CALIFORNIA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING BURNEY BASIN .../ EASTERN SHASTA COUNTY...CARQUINEZ STRAIT AND DELTA...CENTRAL SACRAMENTO VALLEY...CLEAR LAKE/SOUTHERN LAKE COUNTY...MOTHERLODE...MOUNTAINS SOUTHWESTERN SHASTA COUNTY TO NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY...NORTHEAST FOOTHILLS/SACRAMENTO VALLEY.. NORTHERN SACRAMENTO VALLEY...NORTHERN SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY.. SHASTA LAKE AREA / NORTHERN SHASTA COUNTY...SOUTHERN SACRAMENTO VALLEY...WEST SLOPE NORTHERN SIERRA NEVADA AND WESTERN PLUMAS COUNTY/LASSEN PARK.

* WIDESPREAD FLOODING OF SMALL RIVERS AND STREAMS AND URBAN AREAS FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING.

* AN ATMOSPHERIC RIVER, A NARROW CORRIDOR OF CONCENTRATED MOISTURE, WILL LIKELY PRODUCE A PROLONGED PERIOD OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN ESPECIALLY SUNDAY THROUGH EARLY MONDAY. SNOW LEVELS EXPECTED TO REMAIN ABOVE 8000 FEET DURING THIS PERIOD. PRECIPITATION AMOUNTS THIS HIGH HAVE NOT BEEN SEEN SINCE DECEMBER 2005.

* RAINFALL TOTALS FROM SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM 2 TO 6 INCHES IN THE CENTRAL VALLEY, 3 TO 8 INCHES IN THE FOOTHILLS AND COASTAL AND SHASTA MOUNTAINS.

* WESTERN PLUMAS AND SIERRA NEVADA COULD RECEIVE UPWARDS OF 7 TO 14 INCHES OF RAIN FROM SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY.

* A COMBINATION OF INTENSE RAIN AND SATURATED SOILS WILL LEAD TO EXCESSIVE RUNOFF. FLOODING OF UNREGULATED RIVERS IN THE SIERRA NEVADA AND FOOTHILLS, SUCH AS THE COSUMNES, AS WELL AS FLOODING OF CREEKS, STREAMS, URBAN AREAS AND FARMLAND IS LIKELY. MAINSTEM RIVERS WILL BE AT ELEVATED LEVELS.

* TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT WITH SOME ROADS COVERED BY WATER. AVOID DRIVING THROUGH UNKNOWN DEPTHS OF WATER, TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN.

* RECENT BURN SCARS MAY HAVE DEBRIS FLOWS FROM PROLONGED AND OCCASIONALLY INTENSE RAINFALL.

* A SECOND ATMOSPHERIC RIVER MAY OCCUR TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY BRINGING AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 4 INCHES IN THE LOWER ELEVATIONS AND 3 TO 8 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS.

YOU SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.

January 6, 2017
1
RM.com
Post rating: 1250
RM.com's picture
Posts: 25987
Member since: 06/18/2007
RMA is stocking more sandbags

[5:20 p.m. Friday] The Rancho Murieta Association says it went through 300 sandbags Friday and is putting out more bags in case anyone wants to fill bags Friday night. The RMA parking lot, where the bags and sand are located, is lighted. Maintenance Manager Rod Hart says there's a stand there to make it easier to fill the bags.

January 8, 2017
0
RM.com
Post rating: 1250
RM.com's picture
Posts: 25987
Member since: 06/18/2007
Scott Road rescue

"Our heroes in action," reader Rob Allen writes, sharing a photo of Sunday morning's rescue on Scott Road:

Scott Road

January 8, 2017
0
Bunky Svendsen
Post rating: 97
Bunky Svendsen's picture
Posts: 84
Member since: 08/07/2007
Tree lost on South Course 3rd hole

Sad to see this large oak lost on the 3rd hole south. But I would imagine that there are many golfers that will be glad to see it gone.

CC tree

January 8, 2017
1
RM.com
Post rating: 1250
RM.com's picture
Posts: 25987
Member since: 06/18/2007
Scott Road on the national news

Neighbor Nancy Darden shares the news that Scott Road made the national news. Well, at least for a couple of seconds. There's a clip of a flooded red pickup stuck on this CBS Evening News story. (It's at the 30-second mark.)

http://www.cbsnews.com/videos/west-coast-gets-hit-with-rain-and-snow/

January 9, 2017
1
Robert Denham
Post rating: 49
Robert Denham's picture
Posts: 68
Member since: 10/01/2007
Tree on the south

I can take some credit for this trees demise, as many times as I hit it,  I must have weakened it sufficiently to bring it down. 

Upper Level Maintenance
Affordable Blind Solutions
Dawny Corsaut
Blue Valley Remodeling
Damon's Computer Service
InaSemrau.com
Chase Electrical
Rancho Murieta Learning Center
Dr. Do A Lot's Professional Pet Sitting
Rancho Murieta Properties
Rancho Murieta Heating & Air
Sac City Cabinets
Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
Premier Mobile Tire
Barrett Services
Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
Rancho Murieta Country Club
Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
1A Advanced Garage Doors
InterState Propane
Trujillo Tow and Transport
Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
KK Collision Center
Home Care Assistance
Go Fore Pizza
Murieta Health Club
Squeaky Clean
Neighborhood Pro Handyman
North State Golf Cars

Change text size

-A A +A

Free classified ads

Forum posts

Recent comments

view counter
view counter
view counter

These companies bring you RM.com

Directory advertisers

User login