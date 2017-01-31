HomeNature and wildlife

They don't call him 'Birdman' for nothing

Published January 31, 2017 | Filed under

Young eagleBill "Birdman" Gengler shares this photo and message: "Picture I took this afternoon of a 2-year-old bald eagle sitting in a tree by the boat ramp at Lake Calero. He flew away before I could ask him to smile."

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
January 31, 2017
1
Bill Gengler
Post rating: 164
Bill Gengler's picture
Posts: 95
Member since: 06/26/2008
More from the Birdman

Another new bird at Calero today. Believe it is a Thrush (a Veery) and also called a Western Sulicicola. It was sitting on the message board at the entrance to the lake.

Thrush

February 1, 2017
1
Bill Gengler
Post rating: 164
Bill Gengler's picture
Posts: 95
Member since: 06/26/2008
Eagles? Coming right up!
In case you are wondering about our eagles in the "backcountry". I only saw one yesterday, but today it was certainly easy to spot two juveniles sitting on a power pole at the big lake and Mom and Pop posing for my picture while sitting in their tree on the shores of Lake Clementia.  They are back and need a place to live.
 
Juvenile eagles

Mom and Dad

Trujillo Tow and Transport
North State Golf Cars
KK Collision Center
Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
Home Care Assistance
Barrett Services
Rancho Murieta Learning Center
Blue Valley Remodeling
InaSemrau.com
InterState Propane
Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
Chase Electrical
Affordable Blind Solutions
Rancho Murieta Country Club
Neighborhood Pro Handyman
1A Advanced Garage Doors
Dr. Do A Lot's Professional Pet Sitting
Go Fore Pizza
Sac City Cabinets
Premier Mobile Tire
Rancho Murieta Heating & Air
Damon's Computer Service
Murieta Health Club
Squeaky Clean
Dawny Corsaut
Rancho Murieta Properties

Change text size

-A A +A

Free classified ads

Forum posts

Recent comments

view counter
view counter
view counter

These companies bring you RM.com

Directory advertisers

User login