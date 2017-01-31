They don't call him 'Birdman' for nothing
Bill "Birdman" Gengler shares this photo and message: "Picture I took this afternoon of a 2-year-old bald eagle sitting in a tree by the boat ramp at Lake Calero. He flew away before I could ask him to smile."
February 1, 2017
Eagles? Coming right up!
In case you are wondering about our eagles in the "backcountry". I only saw one yesterday, but today it was certainly easy to spot two juveniles sitting on a power pole at the big lake and Mom and Pop posing for my picture while sitting in their tree on the shores of Lake Clementia. They are back and need a place to live.
Another new bird at Calero today. Believe it is a Thrush (a Veery) and also called a Western Sulicicola. It was sitting on the message board at the entrance to the lake.