Union plans to exit Rancho Murieta facilities

Consultant Andrew White handled the Operating Engineers' presentation.

A community planning board heard a proposal last week for Operating Engineers Local 3 to move the last of its training campus from Rancho Murieta to land off Meiss Road in Sloughhouse. The OE trainees, who helped lay the foundation for Rancho Murieta in the 1970s, are already learning to use heavy equipment at the new site.

The Cosumnes Planning Advisory Council, a volunteer group of citizens who advise the county on planning matters, heard a presentation by Andrew White of the consulting firm Benchmark Resources, which represents the OE project.

The present OE dormitories and classrooms, built nearly 50 years ago, are on Cantova Way, part of a training center dedicated in 1969.

White told the CCPAC members and audience that the OE hopes to move the campus to 15 acres on a 1,500-acre site south of Meiss Road and east of Dillard Road. About 450 acres would be used for training in heavy equipment, while the rest would be preserved as open space, he said.

The campus would host 180 staff and students with training programs that last from two to eight weeks, he said.

Wednesday night’s CCPAC meeting, held at the Wilton Firehouse, was a preliminary conversation about the OE’s plans, which haven’t been submitted to the county. White said it is likely the OE will formally submit its plans in the new year.

White said the OE has outgrown its facilities in Rancho Murieta. In 2014 it began some operations at the new site and moved its heavy equipment there. Students are shuttled in and out daily from the Rancho Murieta dorms.

The Operating Engineers' dorms have been a fixture on Cantova Way for decades.

He said building the new campus would take two to 10 years, and considerable investment, so the Rancho Murieta facilities would be used until the new campus is complete. What the OE would do with the Rancho Murieta property after that isn’t known, White said.

Historically, the new site has been used for gold dredging, White said, adding that the county permitted the use of heavy equipment on the site on that basis.

He said training would impact no more than 80 acres at a time, for stretches of three to five years, while the rest of the land was used for grazing. Classrooms and other facilities would be on 15 acres, he said.

White fielded questions from CCPAC board members and several neighbors. One neighbor asked the OE to consider using a different primary entrance at the new property.

The union’s pension fund bought the 3,500 acres that would become Rancho Murieta in the 1960s, planning to use the raw land as a training site for heavy-equipment operators and to realize a profit from development. It exited the community in 2013, when the last of its land – more than 700 acres of open space, the Country Club property and more – was sold to a development group.

Over the decades, OE trainees have been responsible for Rancho Murieta’s infrastructure, including building our dams and reservoirs, to lesser projects like grading for Lake Clementia Amphitheater and good-neighbor works like trying to get a cat out of a tree.