Warming up another ETC summer at the lake
Some showgoers stay on their blankets, while others come up front for dancing.
One of the rites of Rancho Murieta summer starts up again this week, as Entertainment, Theatre & Culture kicks off its 2017 summer season of concerts at Lake Clementia Amphitheater. These summertime evenings in a beautiful setting, only a golf-cart ride away, are one of the great things about living in Murieta. Here’s everything you need to know. (And read on: We’re giving away four tickets to the opening show!)
Saturday’s show is Nathan Owens Detroit Legends – a 10-piece band that plays the best of Motown. The show starts at 8:30 p.m.
If you need basic information about ETC’s shows, here it is.
Reserving your seat: ETC members may place blankets to reserve their seats at Lake Clementia Amphitheater between 8 and 10 a.m. the day of the show. (A line forms well before the opening time.) Non-members place blankets between 10 a.m. and noon. The amphitheater is closed from noon to 7 p.m.
Prices: Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Children 12 and under are free. Buy your tickets in advance; there’s a $5 surcharge if you buy at the gate.
Where to buy: Rancho Murieta Business Center has tickets for all concerts and honors member discounts. Local Bean has only current concert tickets at nonmember price. On concert weekends, member and nonmember tickets may be purchased at the ETC table in front of the Local Bean Fridays from 8 to 10 a.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon or the morning of the concert at Lake Clementia from 7 a.m. to noon.
Your comfort: If you like, bring a low-back beach chair (but not a full-sized one, out of consideration for the people sitting behind you). Sometimes the insects can be troublesome, so bug spray might be advisable, as is a light jacket or sweater, in case the breeze comes up. Sometimes there is food for sale, but you’re welcome to bring any food you like. Many people have full-on family or adult picnics.
Becoming a member: You can choose among five levels of membership:
- Individual: $50. You get ETC membership. May purchase one discounted ticket per concert. Priority blanket placement.
- Gold Nugget: $100. You get ETC membership. May purchase up to four discounted tickets per concert. Priority blanket placement.
- Gold Bar: $250. You get ETC membership. Four free tickets to any concert. May purchase up to four discounted tickets per concert. Priority blanket placement.
- Gold Mine, $500. You get ETC membership. Free entry to all events for two adults plus children under 18 living at home. May purchase four additional discounted tickets per concert. Priority blanket placement.
- 24 Karat: $1,000. You get ETC membership. Free entry to all events for four adults plus children under 18 living at home. May purchase up to four discounted tickets per concert. Priority blanket placement.
ETC, in its 16th season, is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization, staffed by community volunteers. ETC funds scholarships, arts grants are made to elementary and middle schools, and support and resources are given to other community events.
There's more information about ETC at ranchomurieta.com/etc .
This season’s shows:
- Saturday: Nathan Owens Detroit Legends. This 10-piece band plays all your favorites, from the Four Tops, the Temptations, Smokey Robinson and special appearances by tribute artists playing Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Tina Turner.
- July 1: Landsharks. A Jimmy Buffett / Beach Boys tribute band that can play many different styles of music. The Landsharks put on a fun, entertaining show that gets the crowd going.
- July 22: Bostyx, featuring David Victor, formerly of Boston. They recreate the music of Boston and Styx with a full complement of top musicians, reproducing Boston’s guitar harmonies and lightning keyboard runs as well as the lush backing vocals and theatrical style of Styx.
- Aug. 12: Kalimba – the Spirit of Earth, Wind and Fire. Kalimba brings an Earth, Wind and Fire experience, transporting the audience back to the first time they heard these unforgettable songs. The 10-piece band, which includes a full horn and rhythm section, got together in 2011 and has been touring nationally.
- Sept. 2: Kenny Metcalf as Elton & the Early Years Band. A tribute to the greatness of Elton John, with a band that can recreate the original album sounds skillfully.
Win four tickets to ETC's show!
If you're interested in being part of a drawing for four tickets to Saturday's ETC show, just add a comment in this thread. We'll draw the winner Thursday and announce it here.
Ticket drawing 10 a.m. Thursday
If you're interested in getting in on the raffle for four ETC tickets for Saturday's show, add your comment before 10 a.m. Thursday. That's when the winner will be drawn and announced.
We have a winner!
The winner of the drawing for four ETC tickets is Julie Cager. Julie, give us a call at 354-3916 or email editor@ranchomurieta.com to make arrangements to get you the tickets. Thanks, everyone, for playing!
