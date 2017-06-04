Warming up another ETC summer at the lake

Published June 4, 2017 - 9:39pm
| Filed under
Entertainment
Events

ETC show

Some showgoers stay on their blankets, while others come up front for dancing.

One of the rites of Rancho Murieta summer starts up again this week, as Entertainment, Theatre & Culture kicks off its 2017 summer season of concerts at Lake Clementia Amphitheater. These summertime evenings in a beautiful setting, only a golf-cart ride away, are one of the great things about living in Murieta. Here’s everything you need to know. (And read on: We’re giving away four tickets to the opening show!)

Saturday’s show is Nathan Owens Detroit Legends – a 10-piece band that plays the best of Motown. The show starts at 8:30 p.m.

If you need basic information about ETC’s shows, here it is.

Reserving your seat: ETC members may place blankets to reserve their seats at Lake Clementia Amphitheater between 8 and 10 a.m. the day of the show. (A line forms well before the opening time.) Non-members place blankets between 10 a.m. and noon. The amphitheater is closed from noon to 7 p.m.

Prices: Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Children 12 and under are free. Buy your tickets in advance; there’s a $5 surcharge if you buy at the gate.

Where to buy: Rancho Murieta Business Center has tickets for all concerts and honors member discounts. Local Bean has only current concert tickets at nonmember price.  On concert weekends, member and nonmember tickets may be purchased at the ETC table in front of the Local Bean Fridays from 8 to 10 a.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon or the morning of the concert at Lake Clementia from 7 a.m. to noon.

Your comfort: If you like, bring a low-back beach chair (but not a full-sized one, out of consideration for the people sitting behind you). Sometimes the insects can be troublesome, so bug spray might be advisable, as is a light jacket or sweater, in case the breeze comes up. Sometimes there is food for sale, but you’re welcome to bring any food you like. Many people have full-on family or adult picnics.

Becoming a member: You can choose among five levels of membership:

  • Individual: $50. You get ETC membership. May purchase one discounted ticket per concert. Priority blanket placement.
  • Gold Nugget: $100. You get ETC membership. May purchase up to four discounted tickets per concert. Priority blanket placement.
  • Gold Bar: $250. You get ETC membership. Four free tickets to any concert. May purchase up to four discounted tickets per concert. Priority blanket placement.
  • Gold Mine, $500. You get ETC membership. Free entry to all events for two adults plus children under 18 living at home. May purchase four additional discounted tickets per concert. Priority blanket placement.
  • 24 Karat: $1,000. You get ETC membership. Free entry to all events for four adults plus children under 18 living at home. May purchase up to four discounted tickets per concert. Priority blanket placement.

Win four tickets

ETC, in its 16th season, is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization, staffed by community volunteers. ETC funds scholarships, arts grants are made to elementary and middle schools, and support and resources are given to other community events.
There's more information about ETC at ranchomurieta.com/etc .

This season’s shows:

  • Saturday: Nathan Owens Detroit Legends. This 10-piece band plays all your favorites, from the Four Tops, the Temptations, Smokey Robinson and special appearances by tribute artists playing Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Tina Turner.
  • July 1: Landsharks. A Jimmy Buffett / Beach Boys tribute band that can play many different styles of music. The Landsharks put on a fun, entertaining show that gets the crowd going.
  • July 22: Bostyx, featuring David Victor, formerly of Boston. They recreate the music of Boston and Styx with a full complement of top musicians, reproducing Boston’s guitar harmonies and lightning keyboard runs as well as the lush backing vocals and theatrical style of Styx.
  • Aug. 12: Kalimba – the Spirit of Earth, Wind and Fire. Kalimba brings an Earth, Wind and Fire experience, transporting the audience back to the first time they heard these unforgettable songs. The 10-piece band, which includes a full horn and rhythm section, got together in 2011 and has been touring nationally.
  • Sept. 2: Kenny Metcalf as Elton & the Early Years Band. A tribute to the greatness of Elton John, with a band that can recreate the original album sounds skillfully.
June 4, 2017 - 11:24pm
Thumbs up0
Nellie Bloom
Nellie Bloom's picture
Joined: 08/03/2007
Posts: 350
Post rating: 548
Send PM

Wooo!

Thank you RanchoMurieta.com and ETC! We are pumped for the season and Nathan Owens is a great kick off! 

June 5, 2017 - 8:35am
Thumbs up0
Marianne Hayes
Marianne Hayes's picture
Joined: 09/01/2015
Posts: 3
Post rating: 0
Send PM

ETC Concert

EXCITING

Marianne Hayes

June 5, 2017 - 9:00am
Thumbs up0
Diane Graf
Diane Graf's picture
Joined: 11/14/2007
Posts: 15
Post rating: 6
Send PM

Summertime Fun!

Thank you ETC! We are looking forward to another summer of great outdoor concerts!

June 5, 2017 - 10:50am
Thumbs up1
RM.com
RM.com's picture
Joined: 06/19/2007
Posts: 26427
Post rating: 1275
Send PM

Win four tickets to ETC's show!

If you're interested in being part of a drawing for four tickets to Saturday's ETC show, just add a comment in this thread. We'll draw the winner Thursday and announce it here.

June 5, 2017 - 12:02pm
Thumbs up0
Gillian M Smith
Gillian M Smith's picture
Joined: 08/12/2007
Posts: 60
Post rating: 36
Send PM

ETC

Thank you for a wonderful idea . Have seen it grown from it's inception to the outstanding     

entertaining event it has become with each passing year.  Keep up the grand work. 

Gillian Smith

 

June 5, 2017 - 1:55pm
Thumbs up0
Brenda Shepard
Brenda Shepard's picture
Joined: 06/05/2017
Posts: 1
Post rating: 0
Send PM

ETC Concerts!

Looking forward to a great concert season.

June 5, 2017 - 4:26pm
Thumbs up0
Tree Plumbtree
Tree Plumbtree's picture
Joined: 08/08/2007
Posts: 10
Post rating: 11
Send PM

Great Start for ETC Summer Series!

ETC opening up with music from Motown...see you there!!

June 5, 2017 - 10:55pm
Thumbs up0
Julie Cager
Julie Cager's picture
Joined: 08/18/2016
Posts: 1
Post rating: 0
Send PM

Looking forward to attending

Looking forward to attending our first ETC concert!

June 6, 2017 - 8:52am
Thumbs up1
Phil Billman
Phil Billman's picture
Joined: 07/29/2007
Posts: 111
Post rating: 59
Send PM

Great Venue

 

We go to every concert (unless we are out of town).  Sometimes the music is not to my taste, but the venue more than makes up for it.  Looking forward to another season!

June 6, 2017 - 9:44am
Thumbs up1
Bruce Cann
Bruce Cann's picture
Joined: 07/06/2008
Posts: 67
Post rating: 0
Send PM

ETC

I love Rancho Murieta, 27 years here and still loving it.

Bruce Cann

June 6, 2017 - 10:45am
Thumbs up1
Randy Reynolds
Randy Reynolds's picture
Joined: 12/07/2007
Posts: 9
Post rating: 0
Send PM

ETC Concert

Another great Summer in Rancho Murieta!

June 6, 2017 - 12:58pm
Thumbs up1
Darrell Lewis
Darrell Lewis's picture
Joined: 11/29/2007
Posts: 14
Post rating: 0
Send PM

Summer Concert Series

Bring on the coolers and chairs it's time to relax and enjoy the MUSIC

 

June 6, 2017 - 3:08pm
Thumbs up1
Melissa Fite
Melissa Fite's picture
Joined: 08/28/2007
Posts: 17
Post rating: 0
Send PM

Saturday Night

Best date nights ever!!! Thank you ETC for these amazing nights with family, friends and music!!!

June 6, 2017 - 5:47pm
Thumbs up1
Polly Schumacher
Polly Schumacher's picture
Joined: 10/11/2013
Posts: 11
Post rating: 9
Send PM

It's a Date!!

Does it get any better then riding in your golf cart, enjoying your friends, listening and dancing to great music with an amazing scene overlooking the lake??!!  

June 7, 2017 - 12:43pm
Thumbs up1
Allison Sutfin
Allison Sutfin's picture
Joined: 06/13/2011
Posts: 31
Post rating: 0
Send PM

ETC

So excited for this time of the year again!!! 

June 7, 2017 - 1:26pm
Thumbs up0
Tony Goularte
Tony Goularte's picture
Joined: 06/07/2017
Posts: 1
Post rating: 0
Send PM

I want to win! Always a great

I want to win! Always a great time!

June 7, 2017 - 4:47pm
Thumbs up1
Brenda Carmichael
Brenda Carmichael's picture
Joined: 07/30/2007
Posts: 69
Post rating: 54
Send PM

What a venue!

We are so fortunate to have a beautiful ampitheatre and a wonderful organization to put it to such good use! Can't wait for another fantastic ETC season!

June 7, 2017 - 6:48pm
Thumbs up1
Brian Donnalley
Brian Donnalley's picture
Joined: 03/30/2015
Posts: 1
Post rating: 0
Send PM

Hot summer nights are here

Hot summer nights are here and great times ahead!!!

June 7, 2017 - 10:02pm
Thumbs up0
Steve Reber
Steve Reber's picture
Joined: 07/12/2016
Posts: 1
Post rating: 0
Send PM

ETC summer concert series

Looking forward to another fun summer series at the lake! :)

June 7, 2017 - 10:17pm
Thumbs up0
RM.com
RM.com's picture
Joined: 06/19/2007
Posts: 26427
Post rating: 1275
Send PM

Ticket drawing 10 a.m. Thursday

If you're interested in getting in on the raffle for four ETC tickets for Saturday's show, add your comment before 10 a.m. Thursday. That's when the winner will be drawn and announced.

June 7, 2017 - 10:28pm
Thumbs up0
John Dekker
John Dekker's picture
Joined: 08/30/2007
Posts: 47
Post rating: 51
Send PM

Great line up

It's going to be great summer for ETC.

June 8, 2017 - 5:47am
Thumbs up0
Beth Merino
Beth Merino's picture
Joined: 05/03/2009
Posts: 2
Post rating: 0
Send PM

ETC Concert.

Looking forward to enjoying the music with family and friends. 

June 8, 2017 - 8:10am
Thumbs up0
Ron Knapp
Ron Knapp's picture
Joined: 08/02/2008
Posts: 10
Post rating: 12
Send PM

Landsharks

love Jimmy Buffet and The Beach Boys!

June 8, 2017 - 10:10am
Thumbs up0
RM.com
RM.com's picture
Joined: 06/19/2007
Posts: 26427
Post rating: 1275
Send PM

We have a winner!

The winner of the drawing for four ETC tickets is Julie Cager. Julie, give us a call at 354-3916 or email editor@ranchomurieta.com to make arrangements to get you the tickets. Thanks, everyone, for playing!

June 9, 2017 - 5:24pm
Thumbs up1
Marie Beckstaiger
Marie Beckstaiger's picture
Joined: 07/19/2011
Posts: 9
Post rating: 0
Send PM

Concert Primers every Friday in August

Looking for a Free, fun night out before the concert in RM......look no futher than Village Green Park in Rancho Cordova!  Every Friday night in August there will be a free concert.  Concerts begin at 7 p.m.  Look for line-up at www.cordovacouncil.org

 