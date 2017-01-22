HomeWeather

Winds topple tree on Lago Drive

Published January 22, 2017

Tree down

[Updated 8:56 a.m.] First light Sunday revealed the tree that was blown over during the night on Lago Drive. As you can see at right, it lifted a SMUD transformer, so SMUD had to cut power to that transformer, which impacted customers in the area. Just before 9 a.m., Rancho Murieta Association Maintenance said they were trying to get the tree out of the road safely and address the other half of the tree, which was threatening to fall too. At the time, SMUD was reporting 7,600 customers in the Sacramento area without power. There's a wind advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Photo by RMA Maintenance

