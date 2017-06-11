Your Neighbors: Meet the Robison family

Click the photos to see larger images. Photos by Hayduk Photography.

Meet the Robison family, Murietans for two years – Brad and Jessica and their sons, Logan, 10, and Tucker, 4. Brad is a detective with the Sacramento Police Department, and Jessica is a construction lawyer with the Trainor Fairbrook law firm in Sacramento. Brad also has a law degree, though he doesn’t practice.

The Robisons met in law school and have been married for 13 years.

Logan is a fourth-grader at Cosumnes River Elementary, and Tucker attends Capital Christian Preschool. They’re both involved in sports, Logan with the Cosumnes River Little League’s AAA Giants as well as competitive soccer in Folsom, and Tucker has started T-ball with the Little League Razorbacks.

Says Brad, “We’re rocking it six nights a week between the two kids, with practices, games and stuff.” He’s also a Little League coach.

They spoke with us on a pretty spring evening, sitting at a patio table in their backyard with the songs of a billion frogs as accompaniment.

They’re members of Rancho Murieta Community Church, where they also serve as ushers. The previous weekend, Logan had been baptized at Lake Clementia. When he was born, Logan was “dedicated,” which means his parents promised to raise him in God’s ways, but Jessica says Logan wanted to know about baptism.

Jessica: “He decided it was something he wanted to do. ... I was pretty proud of him, making that choice. He’s a pretty confident kid, but it was kinda cool to see him openly expressive of his faith. You can raise them a certain way, but in his mind, he’s now taken the torch, and I’m pretty confident he’ll live his life that way and raise his kids that way as well.”

Brad: “The community is filled with amazing people, kind people. It’s a real piece of Americana. And to have that place, that lake, where those type of life-changing memories can be made is really amazing. Right in our own backyard. It’s a place that he’ll remember for that, and it’s an important memory for our family.”

As relatively new Murietans, how has resettling gone for you?

Jessica: “We’ve lived here two years. We’re definitely outgoing people. Friendship is important to us, and neighbors and community are important. We’ve definitely made the effort. But what we’ve found, having only lived here two years, is people have been incredibly kind and generous to us, and we’ve built a village very similar in size to the last one we had. It took us a long time in our old neighborhood. And here, it was so easy. People were just overly kind in reaching out to us, and I think that’s a unique attribute to Rancho Murieta that is not everywhere.”

Brad: “And it’s not necessarily sports that initiated it. It’s everything in general.”

Jessica: “I had some friends who lived out here before who introduced us to others, but it’s not even that. I’ve been at the beauty shop, or I’ve been at the grocery store, at church, or a friend of a friend, or I attend something I was invited to, or we start talking to a family at the Country Club – it’s been in every aspect of our interaction out here. ... It would have been easy to be outsiders for a long time. That’s the normal situation when you move into a new neighborhood; it takes you a long time. And that hasn’t been the case for us, and we’re really grateful for that. ”

Your favorite spot in Rancho Murieta?

Jessica: “Our kids love Lake Clementia. Logan’s a big swimmer, so the dock and all that stuff. And I fish off that dock. There’s the fishing rock on the South that we’ve gone to a lot over the years. My favorite place is our back patio and our own backyard. This giant oak tree, and you can hear (the frogs), it sounds like we’re in the bayou or something. We have so much wildlife that comes through here.”

Brad: “I think one of the favorite spots for me is probably the whole baseball complex. We’ve made so many connections with people, so many friends through sporting events – soccer, baseball, all of the things that are held out there. We can go out there and have dinner and relax with the people.”

How about community events? Are they important to you?

Jessica: “The ETC has done an incredible job out here. ... We’ve done Tainted Love and all kinds of concerts. That’s incredible that we’re able in our own backyard ... being able to go out to a place like that and enjoy a nice concert with our friends on a nice summer night in the golf cart.

“Summerfest is incredible. It’s just an unreal experience, year after year, to have a full carnival. ... I was talking to someone just this morning at the coffee shop about how people plan their vacations around Summerfest, you know, let’s make sure we’re in town for that because it’s such an incredible event.

“Between that and the food trucks every Sunday night ... our goal is to never leave the gates on the weekends. And if we can not leave the gates and not get in a car, even better. So if we can literally golf-cart everywhere on the weekend, including church, we’re happy campers.”

