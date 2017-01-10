2017 championship and Low Putt Tournament

Congratulations, Angie Friedrich!

The Women’s 2017 Club Championship was a three-day tournament played on September 9, 10, and 12th. Lady golfers were placed into one of three flights by their handicaps in which gross scores were totaled for the three-day event and winners were announced at a luncheon that was hosted after the final round. Highest honors go to Angie Friedrich, who now holds the club championship for the second year in a row. We are so proud of Angie as well as all the other winners!

Score / Award

2017 Club Champion

Angie Friedrich 249 Sterling Silver Medallion

Championship Flight

1st Place – Kathleen Solorio 262 $45

2nd Place – Joan Lake 263 $30

3rd Place – Helen Kang 268 $20

4th Place – Lucia Choi 275 $15

5th Place – Cheiko Martin 278 4 club golf balls

6th Place - Ann Coeur 284 3 club golf balls

7th Place – San Robinson 284 3 club golf balls

First Flight

1st Place – Fran Messio 296 $45

2nd Place – Jan Marsac 305 $30

3rd Place – Penelpe Kahr 308 $20

4th Place – Diane Raggio 310 $15

5th Place – Mischel Choi 313 $5

6th Place – Patty Jenko 315 4 club golf balls

7th Place – Nina Heise 316 3 club golf balls

Second Flight

1st Place – Rene Lewis 320 $45

2nd Place – Judy Radovich 325 $30

3rd Place – El Louis Waldon 327 $20

4th Place – Marilyn Ramsey 330 $15

5th Place – Carina Miyagi 337 $5

6th Place – Jan Valine 345 4 club golf balls

7th Place – Doris Hanson 346 3 club golf balls

Notable Highlights

Fran Mezzio - chip-in for a Birdie, Hole 12

Angie Friedrich – Birdie, Hole 4 and 10

Joan Lake – Birdie, Hole 3 and 10

Namoi Cook – Birdie, Hole 4

San Robinson – Birdie, Hole 12

Mischel Choi – Birdie, Hole 2

* All ties were broken using USGA method

RMWGC “Low Putt” Tournament

September 19, the Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club played their “Low Putt” Tournament on the North Course. The late summer’s day weather was an added bonus to all the golfers who were able to rely on their putting skills instead of their overall gross scores. Congratulations to all winners!

Place Score Award

FIRST FLIGHT

Marlene Dunan 1st 30 $ 7.00

Fram Mezzio 2nd 32 $ 6.00

Ann Coeur 3rd 34 $ 5.00

SECOND FLIGHT

Soon Lee 1st 30 $ 7.00

Trish Lawver 2nd 32/16 $ 6.00

Diane Raggio 3rd 32/17 $ 5.00

THIRD FLIGHT

Marilyn Ramsey 1st 31 $ 7.00

El Louise Waldron 2nd 35 $ 6.00

Jan Valine 3rd 36 $ 5.00

FOURTH FLIGHT

Peggie Miller-Gear 1st 34 $7.00

Doris Hanson 2nd 35 $6.00

Betty Warner 3rd 36 $5.00

KP WINNERS:

Hole Distance

Mischel Choi 2 4' 2"

Melinda Neubert 2 9" 8½"

Lynn Sakai 2 23' 5"

Shelly Wright 12 8' 0"

Ann Coeur 12 17" 7"

Soon Lee 12 19' 0"

*Ties were broken using USGA method

– Submitted by Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair