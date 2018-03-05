2018 Men’s Club tournament schedule

Posted by Men's Golf Club

Here's a look at the Men's Golf Club's schedule of tournaments for 2018.

Par 3 Tournament: Jan. 20

The Rancho Murieta Men’s Golf Club held their first par three tournament in January 2018! The tee boxes were set up ranging from 100 yards to 220 yards from the green. All players seemed to really enjoy playing from places they might not see during their typical round of golf. We even had one “hole in one” by Mike Martel during the tournament!

Tough Man: Feb. 24

With Your Shields or On Them!!! Bring your creativity and your patience for this two-man scramble format, which is a perennial favorite. The North Course is set up to show its teeth with the toughest tee and pin placements of the year. Winners paid in script for Low Net and Low Gross with a Team Skins game. Overall winners get their pictures and names on the perennial “Tough Man” plaque to be displayed in the 19th Hole bar. Go Hard or Go Home!!

Laddies and Lassies: March 17

Four-person (two Laddies & two Lassies) Scramble Format. Must use two drives minimum of all players. Closest to the Pin for both Laddie and Lasssie. Breakfast with Mimosas begins the gala on St. Patrick’s Day. Prize for Best Dressed Couple. Open to Men’s Club, Senior Men’s Club, 18 hole Ladies and 9 hole Ladies. Silver Tees for Men with age and handicap of 80 or higher. Must be 21 years of age to participate.

President’s Cup: April 20-22

This two-day member/member event is one of the premier Men’s Club events of the year. The tournament kicks off Friday night with food and drinks and a Calcutta event. Two man teams will then play one 18 hole round Saturday and one 18 hole round Sunday, shooting for their combined points (par-point system), determined by handicap, for both days. The second day of the tournament is adjusted based on previous day’s outcome, keeping all in play. The President’s Cup wraps up with a horse race and awards ceremony. As always, this event fills up quickly, so get your entry in early.

Spring Invitational (Member-Guest): May 18-20

The Men’s Club signature member-guest event, the Spring Invitational will commence on Friday, May 18 with optional practice rounds followed by a reception Friday Night hosted by the Men’s Club. You and your guest will play four 9 hole formats: Scramble, Two-Man Better Ball, Shamble, and Two-Man Stroke Play (Net aggregate score), contested on both Saturday and Sunday on the North and South Courses. Saturday will include a “Shootout” event with format winners for the day and entered teams. Saturday night will include a dinner and party. Winners paid in script for low score on each nine-hole event and the overall winner determined from overall score for all four events. Tee prizes. Sign up early to secure your spot.

Folds of Honor: June 9

The Folds of Honor Guest Day will be a great opportunity to support our armed forces while enjoying a fun day on the course. Players will be paired with members of the military in a fun and exciting team format. All proceeds will go to the Folds of Honor Foundation, which supports the families of our fallen heroes.

Member/Member: July 14-15

Find a member and enjoy a weekend on the links! There will be a special bar following golf on Saturday along with cigar bar! Best Ball.

Guest Day: Oct. 13

Turkey Shoot: Nov. 17

Start off the winter golf and holiday season with this four-man team event that is often talked about for years to come. Scoring is determined from the better of two balls from three players in the group and the score of one player in the group designated as the Turkey Ball. The Turkey Ball score must be used. So find some friends you don’t mind losing, (only if your Turkey Ball is not played well) and join in the fun. If you can’t find the Turkey in your foursome … you’re the Turkey.

Ham Hunt: Dec. 15

It doesn’t get better than this. Find a partner and form a two-man team, then find a team you want to play against. The format is match play spinning off the low handicap. Win your match, win a ham. Lose your match and get some Spam. Don’t worry, it’s all in fun and we have plenty of Spam recipes.