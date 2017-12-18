Albatross sighting in blustery conditions

Posted by Men's Golf Club

On Saturday, Dec. 16, 72 crazy Men’s Club members battled winds that would have blown a toupee down the fairway on the treacherous Rancho Murieta North. Gusts over 40 mph tested these hearty combatants for bragging rights and a Swingle’s Ham or a can of 25% Less Sodium Spam.

A huge congratulations goes to our outgoing Men’s Club President, Scott Machen, who registered the rarest of feats, scoring a Double Eagle Two (an albatross for the purists) on the 11th hole. Playing partners Rob Martin, Tom Barentson and Tony Driver watched in amazement as his four iron found the bottom of the cup.

Ham winners included Machen/Martin; Hottman/Guertin; Shepherd/Schweitzer; Baker/Vander Dussen; Doty/Szemesi; Stoker/Marsac; Barrow/Buck; Coy/D Martel; Fall/A Simas; Choi/Lee; M Smith/von Seeger; Hughes/Castillo; Kendro/Gransee; O’Brien/Nichols; Whalen/Compton; M Martel/Velez; D Lewis/Ozanich; Beall/M Johnson; Carrington/Coeur. We won’t mention the Spam winners, but Marty Sakai has some great recipes.

Closest to the pins: #2 Ron Barrow; #6 Paul Choi; #12 Todd Immoos; #16 John Nichols

Upcoming January events include our Dinner and Comedy Show on Friday, January 19. The next day, Saturday, January 20, will be our inaugural Par 3 Shootout on the North. 18 Par 3’s will test the players. Distances will range from 100-200 yards plus. Details will follow soon.

– Bob Gransee, Publicity