Alternate Shot on a beautiful January day

Our foursome led the pack of 48 women on Hole #1 on the North for our Alternate Shot tournament on a beautiful green-flag January 29th. We swore we heard the bugle sound — were those foxes right in front of us preparing for the hunt? No, just two men. More foxes in front of them? No, just a fivesome of men. We “foxhounds” were restless. Opting to enjoy the camaraderie, we had time to have snacks, swap stories, and eventually hit a ball.

In Alternate Shot, two players form a team and hit alternate shots at each hole until holed out. One player tees off at the even holes and one at the odd holes. Handicaps allowance is half the combined total of both players. There were three flights, and the winners are listed in the order in which they placed.

First Flight: Chieko Martin and Georgella Burnette-Ellis; Ann Coeur and Beverly Carr-Barrow. Second Flight: Ashlye Shields and Cindy Doty; Trish Lawver and Joanna Graf. Third Flight: Evelyn Manss and JoAnn Young; Judy Leezer and Doris Hanson.

Congratulations to the winning teams!

– Cindy Fowler, RMWGC Publicity Chair

