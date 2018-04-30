Bandits notch another win, go to 3-0

Posted by Rancho Murieta Bandits

Another week, another win in the books for your local Rancho Murieta Bandits. Facing a surprisingly tough test from the Ione Indians, a new team in the Gold Country Vintage baseball league, the eight-time league champion Bandits toughed out a 16-6 victory Sunday over the upstart Indians. Led by the hitting of Kevin "Blueberry" Chase and home runs by Ken "Hammer" Hanner and Matt "Splint" Corsaut, the Bandits are off to a 3-0 start. Next week they play at Howard Park in Ione at 10 a.m. against the 3-0 Repressa Pioneers.