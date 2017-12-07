Bandits Vintage Base Ball playoffs Sunday

Post by Gold Country Vintage Base Ball – Rancho Murieta Bandits

Come out to Stonehouse Park and cheer on your hometown Bandits as they compete in the Gold Country Vintage Base Ball championships this weekend.

The schedule for July 16 is:

10 a.m. Mother Lode Miners v. Repressa Pioneers

12:30 p.m. Murieta Bandits v. Amador Crushers

Rancho Murieta Bandits won the league for the seventh consecutive year. Now they go for the Vintage Championship as the number-one seed. The winners of this Sunday's games will compete in the championship game on Sunday, July 23 at 10 a.m. at Stonehouse Park.