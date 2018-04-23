Bandits win, improve record to 2-0

Post by Gold Country Vintage Base Ball – Rancho Murieta Bandits

The Rancho Murieta Bandits, your local Vintage Baseball league team, is back in action this year. They are off to a hot start at 2-0. This past Sunday, they beat the league champion Miners 11-5 behind strong hitting by Chris "Sauce" Ross and a rare vintage home run by Ken "Hammer" Hanner. Colby "Cheddar" Craig and Matt "Splint" Corsaut worked the pitcher's mound to shut down the hot hitting Miners. The Bandits play this Sunday at 12:30 at Stonehouse park.