Best Nine and Guest Day results

Submitted by on November 6, 2017 - 9:23pm

RMWGC Best Nine tournament

The Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf club played a “Best Nine” Tournament on the South Course on Oct. 17.  The return of great fall temperatures made it a spectacular day to play golf.  Equally great was the ability for golfers to use their best nine scores for the competition. Congratulations to all winners.

Place   Score   Scrip

FIRST FLIGHT
Lucia Choi   1st   28/4   $7
Debra Canadas   2nd   28/5   $ 6
Cindy Doty   3rd   28.5/4   $5

SECOND FLIGHT
Vicky Reynolds   1st   26.5   $7
Penelope Kahr   2nd   27   $6
Soonok Coats   3rd   28   $5

THIRD FLIGHT
Melissa Stepanick   1st   24   $7
Nina Heise   2nd   26.5   $6
Mischel Choi   3rd   27   $5

FOURTH  FLIGHT
Malinda Neubert   1st   24   $7
JoAnn Young   2nd   25   $6
Jan Valine   3rd   26   $5

Closest to the Pin WINNERS:
Hole   Distance   Tokens
Mary Ann Amburn   4   3'11"   $1
Lucia Choi   4   6'4"   $1
Sunny Robinson   4   15'9"   $1
Cindy Doty   15   16' 9"   $1
Lucia  Choi   15   18'10"   $1
Claudia Faeth   15   23'1"   $1

* Ties were broken using USGA method

RMWGC host Guest Day tournament

On Oct. 24, the Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club hosted a Guest Day event on the North Course and the fall weather couldn’t have been better.  Members and their guests started off the day with a filling breakfast before the shotgun start.  Each team chose their two best net-balls for each hole.  After the 18-hole completion, winning teams were announced at the luncheon.  Congratulations to all winners.

FIRST FLIGHT

Score

1st - Mischel Choi, Pola Lee, Kathy Jaime, Joan Pole 125
2nd - Sue Bur, Connie Thomas, Margaret Niederberger, Carrie Thomson 133
3rd - Joan Lake, Jerri Arens, E. Jane White, Doris Luna 135
4th – Susie Birchard, Julie Busch, Leslie Jones, Melinda Frost 136*

SECOND FLIGHT

Score

1st - Sharon Croswell, El Louise Waldron, Linda Zolla 132*
2nd - Charlene Steving, Maria Fahey, Joann Young, Agnes Kennedy 132*
3rd – Cindy McGarver, Joyce House, Mary Ann Amburns, Jody Bisson 134 
4th -  Alicia Newman, Patty Poswell, Melissa Stepanick, Ester Rounds 135

Closest to the Pin  (Guest) Hole 12

Doris Luna – 12’9”
Jody Bisson – 14’7”
Pola Lee – 17’11”
Agnes Kennedy – 20’5”

Closest to the Pin  (Members) Hole 2

Sue Burr – 18’8”
Susie Birchard – 20’7”
Fran Mezzio – 23’4”

* All ties were broken using the USGA Method

– Submitted by Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair

 

Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club
See all classifieds »

Your comments

Anonymous