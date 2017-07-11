Best Nine and Guest Day results

RMWGC Best Nine tournament

The Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf club played a “Best Nine” Tournament on the South Course on Oct. 17. The return of great fall temperatures made it a spectacular day to play golf. Equally great was the ability for golfers to use their best nine scores for the competition. Congratulations to all winners.

Place Score Scrip

FIRST FLIGHT

Lucia Choi 1st 28/4 $7

Debra Canadas 2nd 28/5 $ 6

Cindy Doty 3rd 28.5/4 $5

SECOND FLIGHT

Vicky Reynolds 1st 26.5 $7

Penelope Kahr 2nd 27 $6

Soonok Coats 3rd 28 $5

THIRD FLIGHT

Melissa Stepanick 1st 24 $7

Nina Heise 2nd 26.5 $6

Mischel Choi 3rd 27 $5

FOURTH FLIGHT

Malinda Neubert 1st 24 $7

JoAnn Young 2nd 25 $6

Jan Valine 3rd 26 $5

Closest to the Pin WINNERS:

Hole Distance Tokens

Mary Ann Amburn 4 3'11" $1

Lucia Choi 4 6'4" $1

Sunny Robinson 4 15'9" $1

Cindy Doty 15 16' 9" $1

Lucia Choi 15 18'10" $1

Claudia Faeth 15 23'1" $1

* Ties were broken using USGA method

RMWGC host Guest Day tournament

On Oct. 24, the Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club hosted a Guest Day event on the North Course and the fall weather couldn’t have been better. Members and their guests started off the day with a filling breakfast before the shotgun start. Each team chose their two best net-balls for each hole. After the 18-hole completion, winning teams were announced at the luncheon. Congratulations to all winners.

FIRST FLIGHT

Score

1st - Mischel Choi, Pola Lee, Kathy Jaime, Joan Pole 125

2nd - Sue Bur, Connie Thomas, Margaret Niederberger, Carrie Thomson 133

3rd - Joan Lake, Jerri Arens, E. Jane White, Doris Luna 135

4th – Susie Birchard, Julie Busch, Leslie Jones, Melinda Frost 136*

SECOND FLIGHT

Score

1st - Sharon Croswell, El Louise Waldron, Linda Zolla 132*

2nd - Charlene Steving, Maria Fahey, Joann Young, Agnes Kennedy 132*

3rd – Cindy McGarver, Joyce House, Mary Ann Amburns, Jody Bisson 134

4th - Alicia Newman, Patty Poswell, Melissa Stepanick, Ester Rounds 135

Closest to the Pin (Guest) Hole 12

Doris Luna – 12’9”

Jody Bisson – 14’7”

Pola Lee – 17’11”

Agnes Kennedy – 20’5”

Closest to the Pin (Members) Hole 2

Sue Burr – 18’8”

Susie Birchard – 20’7”

Fran Mezzio – 23’4”

* All ties were broken using the USGA Method

– Submitted by Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair