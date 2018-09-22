Bill the Bulb Baron is Garden Club speaker

Posted by River Valley Garden Club

Bill Walsh, otherwise known as Bill the Bulb Baron, is the speaker at Tuesday's meeting of the River Valley Garden Club. He is a leading commercial grower, hybridizer, and authority on drought-resistant, animal-proof, easy-to-grow bulbs. His specialty is warm climate, fragrant Narcissus, as well as summer and fall blooming fragrant outdoor amaryllis. Come enjoy this speaker as he shares his love for growing these hardy, fragrant bulbs. He will be bringing many varieties of bulbs for sale.

The River Valley Garden Club is open to all residents of Sloughhouse, Wilton and Rancho Murieta. We meet at 6:30 for refreshments and visiting, with our meeting beginning at 7 PM.

Meetings are held at the Rancho Murieta Association Building on the fourth Tuesday of the month except July and August.