Blood drive July 24, noon to 6 p.m.
Submitted by Raelyn Mobley on July 15, 2017 - 6:05pm
Post by Rancho Murieta Women's Club
Our local blood drive takes place on Monday, July 24th at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church from noon to 6 pm.
TO GIVE BLOOD, YOU SHOULD BE
~in generally good health
~at least 110 pounds
~free from cold symptoms for at least 72 hours
~at least 16 years old. All 16 & 17 year olds will be required to provide signed BloodSource parental consent form before each donation
OTHER INFORMATION
~entire process takes about an hour
~walk-ins are welcome
~childcare is available
~enjoy homemade cookies in the snack room
~earn MyBloodSource rewards that can be redeemed for a wide variety of items
-
