Blood drive July 24, noon to 6 p.m.

Post by Rancho Murieta Women's Club

Our local blood drive takes place on Monday, July 24th at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church from noon to 6 pm.

TO GIVE BLOOD, YOU SHOULD BE

~in generally good health

~at least 110 pounds

~free from cold symptoms for at least 72 hours

~at least 16 years old. All 16 & 17 year olds will be required to provide signed BloodSource parental consent form before each donation

OTHER INFORMATION

~entire process takes about an hour

~walk-ins are welcome

~childcare is available

~enjoy homemade cookies in the snack room

~earn MyBloodSource rewards that can be redeemed for a wide variety of items