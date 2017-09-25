Carnivorous plants and bromeliads Tuesday

Post by River Valley Garden Club

Ever thought of adopting a carnivorous plant? Then Eric Trygg, President of the Sacramento Bromeliad & Carnivorous Plant Society is your man. Eric grows over 400 plants of all types and species and particularly enjoys propagation, and like many of us, resurrecting poor, unfortunate, “near dead” plants. The River Valley Garden Club is open to residents of Rancho Murieta, Sloughhouse, Wilton and nearby communities. Meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of the month at the RMA Building, Rancho Murieta North. Just tell the front gate you are here for the meeting. Refreshments at 6:30 p.m.; meeting at 7 p.m. More information can be found at https://www.rivervalleygardenclub.net/.