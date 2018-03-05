Catching up on February RMWGC tournaments

Posted by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club
RMWGC 'Alternate Shot/Foursomes' Tournament, Feb. 20, 2018
The first flight of four teams handicaps ranged from 10 to 22; second flight of six teams handicaps ranged from 27 to 30; third flight of five teams handicaps were all tied at 31; and fourth flight of four teams handicaps ranged from 33 to 36.
From all indications, everyone enjoyed the format and it was the first for many to play in an alternate shot (foursomes) tournament, which was played under four hours. Congratulations to all winners.
Place Score Scrip
FIRST FLIGHT
- Lucia Choi/Ann Coeur 1st 73 $6 each
- E.Jane White/Joan Lake 2nd 74 $5 each
SECOND FLIGHT
- Diane Raggio/Linda Lang 1st 77/51 $6 each
- El Louise Waldron/Liz Stenstrom 2nd 77/52 $5 each
- Melinda Frost/Lynn Sakai 3rd 77/54 $4 each
THIRD FLIGHT
- Karen Czerkies/Darlene Delmore 1st 72 $6 each
- Melissa Stepanick/Alicia Newman 2nd 76 $5 each
FOURTH FLIGHT
- Patricia Favero/Sue Clark 1st 77 $6 each
- Cindy Fowler/Mischel Choi 2nd 78 $5 each
*All ties broken by USGA Method
– Submitted by Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair
RMWGC '2 Best Ball Odd - 1 Best Ball Even Holes' Tournament, Feb. 27, 2018
The Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club played their “2 Best Ball Odd – 1 Best Ball Even Holes” Tournament with a small crowd of just seven teams on the North Course. These thirty-two ladies challenged the links after a filling breakfast meeting to discuss club matters. Congratulations to all winners.
WINNERS Place Score Scrip
- Lee-Coats/ Lansman-Fowler 1st 102 $7 each
- Niederberger-Young/Ramsey - Blind Draw 2nd 104 $6 each
CLOSEST TO THE PIN
- Vicky Reynolds Hole #2 17'-9" $1
- Mischel Choi Hole #2 27'-11" $1
*All ties broken by USGA Method
– Submitted by Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair
