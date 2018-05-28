Celebration to mark Women's Golf Day

Submitted by on May 28, 2018 - 9:38am

Posted by Niners Women's Golf Club
Women's Golf Day will be held at the club Tuesday, June 5.  The RMCC Women's Golf groups are co-hosting this celebration.  According to the Women's Golf Day website, this is the second year of this celebration and this is the club's second celebration of this event.

