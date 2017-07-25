Charm & Putt and midyear birthdays

Due to rain our monthly Charm & Putt was played on June 15 on the South.

Low Net was Elaine Fowler with a score of 54 who was awarded the Gold Charm for the month.

Low Putts was Sue Girsch with 15 putts. However, since Sue won it previously, the next 2 winners were Barbara Armstrong and Elaine Fowler with 2 putts on #6. Elaine broke the tie on #3 with 2 putts and won the Silver Charm for the month.

Other June awards presented at our July meeting are the following:

Break 50

Laura McAllister on June 15 th with a score of 48.

with a score of 48. Laura McAllister on June 29 th with a score of 47.

with a score of 47. Carol Kenobbie on June 29th with a score of 49.

Chip-ins

Mary Beth Alameida, Team Play

Barbara Buzdon in Team Play

Mary Carroll on June 29 th on the South Back

on the South Back Judy Benjamin on June 29th on the South Back.

Congratulations to all the winners!

Andrea Johnson awarded a Birthday Golf Ball to the Ladies celebrating a birthday in May, June and July: Carol Randall, Marti Gatlin, Carol Fraser, Elizabeth Meyer, Andrea Johnson, Judy Benjamin, Ann Petterle and Sally Montagne.