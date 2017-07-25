Charm & Putt and midyear birthdays

Submitted by RM.com on July 25, 2017 - 11:09pm
Due to rain our monthly Charm & Putt was played on June 15 on the South.
Low Net was Elaine Fowler with a score of 54 who was awarded the Gold Charm for the month.
Low Putts was Sue Girsch with 15 putts. However, since Sue won it previously, the next 2 winners were Barbara Armstrong and Elaine Fowler with 2 putts on #6. Elaine broke the tie on #3 with 2 putts and won the Silver Charm for the month.
Other June awards presented at our July meeting are the following:
Break 50
- Laura McAllister on June 15th with a score of 48.
- Laura McAllister on June 29th with a score of 47.
- Carol Kenobbie on June 29th with a score of 49.
Chip-ins
- Mary Beth Alameida, Team Play
- Barbara Buzdon in Team Play
- Mary Carroll on June 29th on the South Back
- Judy Benjamin on June 29th on the South Back.
Congratulations to all the winners!
Andrea Johnson awarded a Birthday Golf Ball to the Ladies celebrating a birthday in May, June and July: Carol Randall, Marti Gatlin, Carol Fraser, Elizabeth Meyer, Andrea Johnson, Judy Benjamin, Ann Petterle and Sally Montagne.
Your comments