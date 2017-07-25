Charm & Putt and midyear birthdays

Due to rain our monthly Charm & Putt was played on June 15 on the South.

Low Net was Elaine Fowler with a score of 54 who was awarded the Gold Charm for the month.

Low Putts was Sue Girsch with 15 putts.  However, since Sue won it previously, the next 2 winners were Barbara Armstrong  and Elaine Fowler with 2 putts on #6.  Elaine broke the tie on #3 with 2 putts and won the Silver Charm for the month.

Other June awards presented at our July meeting are the following:

Break 50

  • Laura McAllister on June 15th with a score of 48.
  • Laura McAllister on June 29th with a score of 47.
  • Carol Kenobbie on June 29th with a score of 49.

Chip-ins

  • Mary Beth Alameida, Team Play
  • Barbara Buzdon in Team Play
  • Mary Carroll on June 29th on the South Back           
  • Judy Benjamin on June 29th on the South Back.

Congratulations to all the winners!

Niners birthdays

Andrea Johnson awarded a Birthday Golf Ball to the Ladies celebrating a birthday in May, June and July: Carol Randall, Marti Gatlin, Carol Fraser, Elizabeth Meyer, Andrea Johnson, Judy Benjamin, Ann Petterle and Sally Montagne.

 

Niners Women's Golf Club

