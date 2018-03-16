Club bartender Joe Lett gallops away

Posted by the Men's Golf Club

Rancho Murieta bartender Joe Lett is turning in his bar towel after an illustrious 14-year career behind the plank this Sunday, March 18. He was a true treasure for those who had the pleasure to cross paths with him. Always personable and with a smile on his face, he had many loyal close friends and customers who came to the club to say hello.

A little history about our dear friend. He was born in Scotland in 1941, and was hospitalized from age 8 to 18 with osteomyelitis. Unable to walk, a courageous surgical team performed multiple operations, and he walked out of the hospital under his own power. Joe and his bride, Kathleen, were married on Valentine’s Day in 1961. He came to Burlingame, CA, sponsored by her family in 1964. Joe and Kathleen have two daughters and a son. He has seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Joe’s wife passed away in 2016, and he emphatically states the club members got him through his tragic loss. He has a wonderful lady friend, Brigitte Womack, whose husband also passed away a few months after Joe’s wife. They met at the club and discovered they had many common interests. The friendship grew from there. They recently went on the club excursion to Mexico hosted by Director of Golf Don Thames. Joe plans to travel and enjoy his retirement. He enjoys his four-legged friends, consisting of two dogs and two cats.

Joe began his bartending career at Tino’s Restaurant in San Mateo, where he worked for twenty-two years. In 1987 he moved to Elk Grove, and began working at the Radisson Hotel. He joined the Rancho Murieta team in 2004. His many friends here will remember him dearly as a kind and wonderful person who touched our lives in a special way. As Joe rides into the sunset, his last comment to me was, please tell the membership that each and every one helped him through a very difficult time in his life. Don’t be surprised if you see Joe many more times at the club.

– Bob Gransee, RMCC Men’s Club publicity