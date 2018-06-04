Club hosts U.S. Senior Open qualifying Monday

Posted by Rancho Murieta Country Club

On Monday, Rancho Murieta Country Club will be hosting as a qualifying site for the U.S. Senior Open. Eighty-four players will be vying for two spots that will qualify them to play at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 25 to July 1.

Top senior golf professionals and amateurs will be coming in from far and wide for the chance of a lifetime. The event will be starting at 8 a.m., utilizing split tee pairings with the last group teeing off at 10:15. The golf course will be set up as an “examination” to identify the best players on the day. Play will be from the back of the back tee boxes as Rancho Murieta will be stretched to its full yardage of some 6,850 yards.

This particular qualifying marks the fifth consecutive year that RMCC has hosted a national USGA qualifying. The club has held two U.S. Amateur’s, one U.S. Mid Amateur and now two U.S. Senior Open qualifying rounds right here in our own back yard. This honor speaks to the prestige and challenge of Rancho Murieta’s notorious North Course.

The club welcomes and encourages our members, the entire Rancho Murieta community and Sacramento region to come out and be spectators at the event. The 19th Hole and snack bar will be open for business and ready to serve our members, guests, tournament officials and players.

Six RMCC members have entered the competition. They include Dennis Dachtler, Don Levin, Steve Edinburgh, Jeff Lemaster, Steve Jones and club pro Don Thames. Other notables include Casey Boyns, Stuart Smith, Laird Small, Dave Carr, Bob Niger and many more great players.

