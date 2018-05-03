Coeur, Dale win Senior Men's medal play

Posted by Senior Men's Club

Jeff Coeur regained his title as the Rancho Murieta Senior Men's Golf Club's Medal Play Champion, ending Stephen Edinburgh's two-year run. Coeur fired a gross score of 150 for the 36-hole tournament. Edinburgh (157 gross) and Richard Carlson (161) finished second and third, respectively.

The annual tournament had three net (gross score minus handicap) flights, and Robert Dale, with a net score of 140, won the overall net championship.

Both Coeur and Dale will have their names engraved on the perpetual trophy and will be invited to play for the Seniors in the 2018 Murieta Cup in October.

Following are the results for the three net flights:

First Net Flight: First, Tom Barnes (145); second, Chuck Hays (148); third, Mel Arnerich (148); fourth, Ted Fagunes (148); and fifth, Dave Witt (155). The finish order for the 148s was determined by scores for the second 18-hole round.

Second Net Flight: First, Don Kolmodin (142); second, Mike Contini (145); third, Jerry Johnson (146), fourth, Jim Clifton (157). No other finishers in this flight.

Third Net Flight: First, Bob Pritchard (145); second, Al Candlish (149); third, Jerry Nobis (151); fourth, Dick Brandt (152); and fifth, Dale Rutherford (154).

– Bob Irelan, (916) 354-3810