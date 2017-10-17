Country Club chef to address Kiwanis
Submitted by RM.com on October 17, 2017 - 8:27pm
Posted by Kiwanis Club
Rancho Murieta Country Club Executive Chef Johnny Frink will be our Rancho Murieta Kiwanis Club's speaker at our Thursday evening meeting.
We meet promptly at 7 p.m. at the Villas Clubhouse on Murieta Parkway. Light snacks will be served. Guests are always welcome to join us.
Hope to see you Thursday evening.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
10' PORTA-BOTE Alpha Series10/17/2017 - 5:46 pm
-
Iron Bed - Queen10/17/2017 - 2:59 pm
-
Coleman Powermate 6hp, 27 gal compressor10/17/2017 - 12:41 pm
-
Lamp - Italianate/French style Tan, ivory10/17/2017 - 11:00 am
-
Suzuki Mini Grande Digital Piano-Mint condition10/17/2017 - 9:20 am
- InterState Propane
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- KK Collision Center
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- Go Fore Pizza
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Murieta Health Club
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Apex Pest Control
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Designs in Dentistry
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- Damon's Computer Service
- North State Golf Cars
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Tree Tech
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Home Care Assistance
- Rancho Murieta Learning Center
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Barrett Services
- E & J Painting Professionals
- Squeaky Clean
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders ... Personalized Homecare
- AUTO SERVICES AND SALES: Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BEAUTY CARE: Murieta Salon
- CARPET AND UPHOLSTERY: West Coast Carpet and Upholstery Cleaners
- CHIMNEY CLEANERS: Chim Chimney Professional Fireplace Services
- CONTRACTORS: Delta Construction Electric & Landscape ... Interior Focus
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- DOORS: HomeStory Doors
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GARDENING: Authentic Gardens
- GUTTER CLEANING: BH Gutter Service ... Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HAULING: Have Dump Trailer, Will Travel
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Agent Maria Celeste Burkart ... Farmers Insurance (Wendy Bobo-Massoni)
- MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS, SERVICE AND INSTRUCTION: Johnson's Piano Service
- PAINTERS: Campbell's Painting ... Certa Pro Painters
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- SCREEN DOORS: Casper Screen Doors
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SUN ROOMS AND PATIO COVERS: R.A.L. Builders
- TILE AND STONE: The Paver Company
- WINDOW COVERINGS: Budget Blinds
- WINDOWS: Northwest
Your comments