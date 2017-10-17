Country Club chef to address Kiwanis

Submitted by on October 17, 2017 - 8:27pm

Posted by Kiwanis Club
Rancho Murieta Country Club Executive Chef Johnny Frink will be our Rancho Murieta Kiwanis Club's speaker at our Thursday evening meeting.

We meet promptly at 7 p.m. at the Villas Clubhouse on Murieta Parkway.  Light snacks will be served.  Guests are always welcome to join us.

Hope to see you Thursday evening.

Rancho Murieta Kiwanis Club

