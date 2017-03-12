Country Club status to be addressed at Kiwanis

The Kiwanis Club will get an update on the status of Rancho Murieta Country Club at its meeting 7 a.m. Thursday at the Villas Clubhouse, 7083 Murieta Parkway. The speaker will be Clint Souza, outgoing president of the club. Guests are welcome. A light breakfast buffet will be available.

