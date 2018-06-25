Czerkies, Gregersen win Senior Invitational

Posted by Rancho Murieta Senior Men's Club

Rancho Murieta's Mike Czerkies and his guest, Scott Gregersen, are the overall champions of the 31st Annual Rancho Murieta Senior Men's Golf Club Invitational Tournament played at the club June 6-8.

Four teams tied for the overall with three-day scores of 182 and the Czerkies/Gregersen team won in a tie-breaking card off. The other three teams were: Dave Voss/Lou Antonetti, Ray Matheny/Dan Braga, and Kent Fowler/Kirk Fowler.

Teams also competed in three handicap flights: Platinum, Gold, and Silver. Cerkies and Gregersen won the Platinum Flight; Matheny and Braga, the Gold; and Fowler and Fowler the Silver. The Voss/Antonetti team (the fourth team shooting 182) finished second to Czerkies and Gregersen in the Platinum Flight.

Bruce Werner and Marv Tjalma won the 2018 Horse Race Championship in which the winning 2-man teams of four horse race events competed for the overall title.

Kevin Clarke won the putting contest.

"This tournament is the Senior Men's Club's signature event each year," Tournament Chairman Jim Simpson said. "We wanted to make this one -- our 31st -- something extra special, and based on all the feedback we've received, it was.

"Everyone seemed to enjoy the different competitive formats for each day -- a 2-man scramble the first day: a 2-man modified alternate shot the second: and a 2-man best ball the third. Combine this with outstanding weather, our two great golf courses, delicious meals, the spirit of friendly competition, the wonderful support of our sponsors, the invaluable help of our volunteers," Simpson said, "and you have a sure-fire winner."

The Senior Men's Golf Club has a full calendar of events throughout the year, including – in addition to the Invitational – monthly breakfast tournaments, "Extra Wednesday" play days, guests days, and an annual December dinner/dance. All 55 and over Rancho Murieta golfing members are encouraged to join.

– Bob Irelan, (916) 354-3810