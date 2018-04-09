Decorate a hat for Kentucky Derby lunch

Posted by Rancho Murieta Women's Club

Members and guests of the Rancho Murieta Women's Club are invited to decorate a hat for the club's May Kentucky Derby-themed lunch, which will feature a hat contest. There will be a decorating session April 24 at the Rancho Murieta Association Building.

Who: Women's club members and guests

What: Decorate a hat for the May Kentucky Derby themed luncheon. There will be a hat contest.

Where: RMA front lobby

When: Tuesday, April 24, 2018, from 10 a.m. to noon

Why: Craft a special hat to go with your favorite outfit. Remember, the color scheme is black, white, and red.

Cost: $5 for access to tulle, flowers, ribbons, instruction. Bring a hat and your own "bling" or use one of the dollar tree straw hats that will be available.

Questions and RSVP: Pamela Haines, (916) 354-9786