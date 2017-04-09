Post by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club

Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club hosted the RM Niners in the “Dog Days of Summer” Tournament on September 2 on the South Course. The tournament term generally refers to the hottest days of summer, but golfers were pleasantly pleased when the heat held off a bit until the end of the 18 holes. The format was a Texas Scramble with a twist, whereas each member of a team had to have a drive each for from the Par 5’s and Par 3’s. Some of us certainly saved our “mulligans” just in case we found ourselves in trouble! Teams of mixed Niners and 18 Holers enjoyed a wonderful luncheon at the end of tournament. Congratulations to all winners:

FLIGHT 1 Score /Prize

1st Place Helen Kang, Ann Petterle, E.Jane White, Brenda Rutherford 51 $20 ea.

2nd Place Marlene Duncan, Mindy Jenkins, Trish Lawver, Elaine Fowler 56 $10 ea.

FLIGHT 2

1st Place Judy Leezer, Betty Ferraro, Claudia Faeth, Kathleen Riebe51 $20 ea.

2nd Place - Charlene Steving, Barbara Armstrong, Evie Manss, Barbara Buzdon 55 $10 ea.

FLIGHT 3

1st Place Penelope Kahr, Toni Sherburne, Peggie Miller-Gear, Carina Miyagi 56 $20 ea.

2nd Place Chieko Martin, Lucia Choi, Georgella Burnette-Ellis, Jan Valine 57 $10 ea.

Closest to the Pin Contest

Hole 4 (Niners) Prize

Laura McAllister – 7’ 8” $15

Ann Petterle – 20’ $10

Hole 15 (18 Holers)

Cheiko Martin – 16’ $15

Claudia Faeth – 24’6” $10

*Ties were broken using the USGA method

– By Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity