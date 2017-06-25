E. Jane White takes Handicap Tournament

The RM Women’s Golf Club held its “Handicap Tournament” over one week, June 13, 15, and finishing on June 20. Golfers, who were not able to participate in the three rounds, played in “Follow the Field” on the last day of this tournament. The last day was extremely warm, but golfers persevered and enjoyed a wonderful summer luncheon followed with a general meeting. Congratulations to all the winners of the three-day tournament:

CHAMPION:

Score Awarded

E Jane White 218 $75.00

FIRST FLIGHT:

1st – Sunny Robinson 230 $30.00

2nd – Lori Kwan* 231 $30.00

3rd – Ann Coeur* 231 $30.00

4th – Deb Canadas 232 $20.00

5th – Fran Mezzio 233 $15.00

6th – Lucia Choi 234 $7.50

7th – Jill McGahey 245 $5.00

SECOND FLIGHT:

1st – Claudia Faeth 219 $40.00

2nd – Mischel Choi 223 $35.00

3rd – Jan Marsac 229 $25.00

4th – Marilyn Ramsey 230 $20.00

5th – Soon Lee 231 $15.00

6th – Alicia Newman 232 $7.50

THIRD FLIGHT:

1st – Phyllis Lansman 228 $40.00

2nd – Jena McDonald 231 $35.00

3rd – Charlene Steving 237 $25.00

4th – Mary Ann Amburn 238 $20.00

5th – Betty Warner 243 $15.00

*Ties were broken using USGA method

– Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair