An early start makes for nice Low Net tourney

Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club played a “Low Net” Tournament on the North Course Tuesday, August 14. The early shotgun start allowed golfers to enjoy a break from the seasonally warm temperatures and hazy skies. The tournament used normal stroke play with handicaps to determine outcome. Congratulations to all winners!
Place Score Scrip
FIRST FLIGHT
- Ann Coeur 1st 75 $7.00
- E Jane White 2nd 77 $6.00
- Helen Kang 3rd 81 $5.00
SECOND FLIGHT
- Jan Marsac 1st 67 $7.00
- Alicia Newman 2nd 70 $6.00
- Diane Raggio 3rd 73 $5.00
THIRD FLIGHT
- Charlene Steving 1st 74 $7.00
- Doris Hanson 2nd 76 $6.00
- Peggie Miller 3rd 81 $5.00
FOURTH FLIGHT
- Vi Thatcher 1st 66 $7.00
- Mary Ann Amburn 2nd 80 $6.00
- Betty Warner 3rd 80 $5.00
CLOSEST TO THE PIN Hole Distance
- Cindy Fowler 2 6'3"
- Chieko Martin 2 6'7"
- Lucia Choi 16 34'3"
- Ann Coeur 16 63'9"
* All ties were broken using the USGA method
Submitted by Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair
