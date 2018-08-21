An early start makes for nice Low Net tourney

Posted by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club

Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club played a “Low Net” Tournament on the North Course Tuesday, August 14. The early shotgun start allowed golfers to enjoy a break from the seasonally warm temperatures and hazy skies. The tournament used normal stroke play with handicaps to determine outcome. Congratulations to all winners!

Place Score Scrip

FIRST FLIGHT

Ann Coeur 1st 75 $7.00

E Jane White 2nd 77 $6.00

Helen Kang 3rd 81 $5.00

SECOND FLIGHT

Jan Marsac 1st 67 $7.00

Alicia Newman 2nd 70 $6.00

Diane Raggio 3rd 73 $5.00

THIRD FLIGHT

Charlene Steving 1st 74 $7.00

Doris Hanson 2nd 76 $6.00

Peggie Miller 3rd 81 $5.00

FOURTH FLIGHT

Vi Thatcher 1st 66 $7.00

Mary Ann Amburn 2nd 80 $6.00

Betty Warner 3rd 80 $5.00

CLOSEST TO THE PIN Hole Distance

Cindy Fowler 2 6'3"

Chieko Martin 2 6'7"

Lucia Choi 16 34'3"

Ann Coeur 16 63'9"

* All ties were broken using the USGA method

Submitted by Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair

