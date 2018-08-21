An early start makes for nice Low Net tourney

Posted by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club
Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club played a “Low Net” Tournament on the North Course Tuesday, August 14.  The early shotgun start allowed golfers to enjoy a break from the seasonally warm temperatures and hazy skies.  The tournament used normal stroke play with handicaps to determine outcome. Congratulations to all winners! 

Place Score Scrip

FIRST FLIGHT

  • Ann Coeur 1st 75 $7.00
  • E Jane White 2nd 77 $6.00
  • Helen Kang 3rd 81 $5.00

SECOND FLIGHT

  • Jan Marsac 1st 67 $7.00
  • Alicia Newman 2nd 70 $6.00
  • Diane Raggio 3rd 73 $5.00

THIRD FLIGHT

  • Charlene Steving 1st 74 $7.00
  • Doris Hanson 2nd 76 $6.00
  • Peggie Miller 3rd 81 $5.00

FOURTH FLIGHT

  • Vi Thatcher 1st 66 $7.00
  • Mary Ann Amburn 2nd 80 $6.00
  • Betty Warner 3rd 80 $5.00

CLOSEST TO THE PIN Hole Distance

  • Cindy Fowler 2 6'3"
  • Chieko Martin 2 6'7"
  • Lucia Choi 16 34'3"
  • Ann Coeur 16 63'9"

* All ties were broken using the USGA method

Submitted by Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair
