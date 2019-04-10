ETC is looking for summer youth workers

A couple of pieces of news from Entertainment, Theatre & Culture as it heads into a new season of lakeside entertainment:

The April newsletter is available on the ETC website. It has information about May 19’s season-opening event, which is free and open to everyone, and the annual scholarship.

Rancho Murieta youth workers, 15 to 20 years old, can make $13 an hour working at the ETC concerts this summer. The jobs: directing parking, loading or unloading equipment and cleanup. The dates are June 15, July 6 and 20, and Aug. 10 and 31. If you’re interested, send an email to nhaviland@accoes.com. Here’s a link to the sign-up form: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/f2fc712526544369bc57c9d2875ddb2c