ETC looks at final shows of the season

Submitted by on July 26, 2018 - 12:21am

Posted by Entertainment, Theatre & Culture
Entertainment, Theatre & Culture shares its August Community Update, which previews the final two shows of the season. Upcoming Aug. 11: Hotel California, a tribute to the Eagles. And on tap for Sept. 1: Beatles vs. Stones. Take a look!

Entertainment, Theatre & Culture for Rancho Murieta

