Fishing Club plans Oct. 1 gear swap
Submitted by RM.com on September 14, 2017 - 8:43pm
Post by Rancho Murieta Fishing Club
The Rancho Murieta Fishing Club will hold a gear swap from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1. at the Rancho Murieta Association Building parking lot. There's information in the attached file.
