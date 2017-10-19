Flooding on Scott Road

Post by County Supervisor Sue Frost

Earlier this year I promised the readers of RanchoMurieta.com that I would work tirelessly to fix, among other things, the flooding issue that continually plagues Scott Road. Having never experienced the problem personally, I was shocked to learn not only the inconvenience that this problem causes for the residents of Rancho Murieta, but the amount of times that it happens on a yearly basis. The status quo is not acceptable, so I resolved to help make the Scott Road flooding issue a “squeaky wheel” to give it more attention and move it up on the list of priorities.

I first started by checking where the project was in the queue for updates. To my surprise, this issue was not in the docket, so I promptly got it on there. That was the easy part; the hard part was getting it funding.

Soon after (in June) I learned of something called the “Hazard Mitigation Grant” run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that had a submittal date of August, and with so little time available we had to act fast. FEMA came to Sacramento County and immediately asked for a hydraulic study, plans, specifications, estimates, and an environmental document. In lightning speed, those documents were completed and submitted by the deadline.

Unfortunately, we missed out on the funding we applied for. In response to this, I got a commitment that Sacramento County will be pushing hard to get other funding for this over the next funding cycle in 2018, and I’ll be working to secure whatever I can. But I’m not content to watch this problem happen again this rainy season, so I tried to look at this problem from a different angle.

While the ultimate problem is that the road is flooding, a smaller, but very real problem, is that drivers are not being given information early enough that the road is closed. So I made sure that whenever the road is closed moving forward, a sign will be placed at the corner of Stonehouse Road and Jackson Highway that will notify drivers that Scott Road is impassable. This will at least reduce some of the time that is wasted by drivers who are unsure of the accessibility of the road.

I know this issue isn’t solved, and I won’t let up until it’s permanently fixed. But while I wasn’t able to replace the “squeaky wheel” on Scott Road just yet, at least we got it a small amount of grease in the meantime. It will take some more time, but you have my word that we are going to fix this problem.

Thank you for reading – and as always, if you want to contact me, call me at 916-874-5491 or e-mail me at SupervisorFrost@saccounty.net.

Sue Frost represents the 4th District, which includes all or part of the communities of Citrus Heights, Folsom, Orangevale, Antelope, Rio Linda, Elverta, Gold River, Rancho Murieta, North Highlands, Carmichael, Foothill Farms and Fair Oaks.