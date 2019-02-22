Garden and nature photos at Tuesday meeting

Posted by River Valley Garden Club

Our February meeting will feature Master Gardener Jan Fetler, a former member and nature photographer who will demonstrate various strategies for taking powerful photographs of things found in nature and in our gardens.

Jan purchased her first camera in the early '70s so she could take pictures of the beautiful wildflowers that grow throughout our region. Flowers, both wild and domestic, are Jan’s passion, and she enjoys both growing and photographing them. This passion includes helping others see the world through her lens.

In 2002, Ortho published some of Jan’s pond construction photos in their Water Gardening books. In 2012, Jan and Chris Wassermann published “Sacramento County Wildflowers,” featuring Jan’s habitat photos and Chris’s watercolor close-up paintings.

Jan’s photos appear annually in the Master Gardener calendar and regularly on their Facebook page. You won’t want to miss our meeting on Tuesday, February 26, so you can learn how to take lovely photos of your garden. Jan’s presentation style is lively and comfortable. This promises to be an evening not to be missed.

As always, our social hour begins at 6:30 p.m. with ample time to chat with other members, munch on a cookie, and purchase raffle tickets.