Garden Club offers workshop on staghorn ferns

Staghorn Fern Propagation Workshop

10 a.m. Oct. 21

Have you ever marveled at the majestic staghorn fern, but were afraid to own one because they seemed so fragile and hard to care for? Or, do you already own a staghorn fern and would like to learn how to divide it? Well wait no more! The River Valley Garden Club will be giving a hands-on demonstration where attendees can learn how relatively easy staghorns are to care for, divide and mount. The demonstration is free, and ready-to-hang plants will be offered for sale to those interested. Space is limited, so please reserve yours now! Light refreshments will be provided. To reserve your spot, please contact Nancy Clark at (916) 769-0553.