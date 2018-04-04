Garden Club swap meet moved to April 14

Posted by River Valley Garden Club

Due to the predicted bad weather this weekend, the River Valley Garden Club's swap meet has been postponed to April 14. The swap meet, to be held in front of Stonehouse Bistro in Murieta Plaza, will offer all things gardening – plants, pots and garden art. It's open to the public from noon to 2 p.m. For further information, contact Nancy Clark at nancyclark475@sbcglobal or (916) 769-0553.