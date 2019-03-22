Get ready for Women’s Golf Club Invitational

Posted by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club

Women golfers, are you looking for something fun to do with your friends? It’s not too late to join us for our “When You Wish Upon a Par” Invitational May 7-9. It’s a four-woman team format. The cost is $225 for each RMWGC member and guest; $250 for each Rancho Murieta Country Club golf member and guest. A one-time exception has been made to allow social members to play, and last-minute registration forms and checks are due no later than April 1. Registration forms are in the RMCC pro shop and on the bulletin board in the RMCC ladies’ locker room. Each player must have posted at least 12 scores in the past 12 months, have a USGA 18-hole handicap, and play to a maximum index of 33.4. Contact Jan Valine, Invitational Chair, with questions: janfultonvaline@gmail.com.

Opportunities are also available to support this event and receive advertising for your company by becoming a sponsor. There are four ways in which to sponsor: Golf for eight, including carts; golf for four, including carts; golf for two, including a cart; golf for one. Your company will be mentioned in The River Valley Times, and you will have a sign on your assigned hole. You may pass out information about your business to golfers and volunteers. Contact El Louise Waldron at 916-354-0999.

Our Membership Chair, Peggie Miller, will answer any questions you have about joining our group. We have implemented a Member Mentor Program to help make your transition to RMWGC easy. Contact Peggie at 916-803-3838.

Come join us and create some great memories with your friends!

Cindy Fowler

RMWGC Publicity Chair

