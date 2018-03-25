Getting creative with veggies at Garden Club

Posted by River Valley Garden Club

The River Valley Garden Club is delighted to have Johnny Frink, Rancho Murieta Country Club executive chef, come back to speak again on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the RMA Building. His topic will be “Creative ideas of what you can do with all the vegetables you raise in your garden.” Chef Johnny welcomes all cooking questions from the attendees. The River Valley Garden Club is open to residents of Rancho Murieta, Sloughhouse, Wilton and nearby communities. Meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of the month at the RMA Building, Rancho Murieta North. Just tell the Front Gate you are here for the meeting. Refreshments at 6:30 p.m.; meeting at 7 p.m. More information can be found at https://www.rivervalleygardenclub.net/