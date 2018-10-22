'Gifts from the Garden' at Garden Club

Posted by River Valley Garden Club

"Gifts from the Garden" is the theme for this month's meeting of the River Valley Garden Club. Jennifer Kahl, owner of The Secret Garden in Elk Grove, is the featured speaker. She will share ideas and inspirations for holiday gift-giving. The club meets Tuesday at the Rancho Murieta Association Building. Social time is 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. All residents are invited to attend.