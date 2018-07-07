Girls Night Out deadline is Friday
Submitted by RM.com on July 7, 2018 - 9:50pm
Posted by Rancho Murieta Women's Club
Friday is the deadline if you want to reserve a spot in the Rancho Murieta Women's Club's July 26 Girls Night Out – food, fun and friends gathering at the Country Club. Music will be provided by Darin Sexton and the Highway 49 Acoustic Band. Click the flyer below to see it at large size for contact information.
