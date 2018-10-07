Halloween Girls Night Out coming Oct. 25
Submitted by RM.com on October 7, 2018 - 9:25pm
Posted by Rancho Murieta Women's Club
Rancho Murieta Women's Club is holding a "Halloween in Las Vegas" Girls Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Country Club. The $30 price includes a buffet dinner – "bewitching cuisine" and "cursed concoctions" – and you're invited to come in costume or come as yourself. Non-members are welcome. Click the flyer below to increase its size.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
LG TROMM Dryer10/7/2018 - 4:26 pm
-
Dacor 36" 5 Burner Glass Cooktop10/7/2018 - 4:22 pm
-
Yakima 3-bike car rack $4010/7/2018 - 11:01 am
-
Almost new BBQ10/6/2018 - 1:39 pm
-
Pull up and bar dip stand10/5/2018 - 7:27 pm
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- E and J Painting Professionals
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Paradise Painting
- Squeaky Clean
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Designs in Dentistry
- PDF Realty
- Murieta Health Club
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Rancho Murieta Marketplace
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Gate
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Cupola
- Barrett Services
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Law office of John Quiring
- Apex Pest Control
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Town and Country Real Estate
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- KK Collision Center
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Tree Tech
- Damon's Computer Service
- Green Water
- InterState Propane
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments