Halloween Girls Night Out coming Oct. 25

Posted by Rancho Murieta Women's Club

Rancho Murieta Women's Club is holding a "Halloween in Las Vegas" Girls Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Country Club. The $30 price includes a buffet dinner – "bewitching cuisine" and "cursed concoctions" – and you're invited to come in costume or come as yourself. Non-members are welcome. Click the flyer below to increase its size.